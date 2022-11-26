Brazil vs Switzerland Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features another round of matches this week as Switzerland lock horns with Tite's formidable Brazil side in an important Group G clash at Stadium 974 on Monday.

Brazil vs Switzerland Preview

Brazil are one of the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and have been in impressive form going into the tournament. The Selecao eased past Serbia by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to secure their place in the knock-outs with another victory this week.

Switzerland also won the first game of their World Cup campaign against Cameroon but will be up against a more formidable opponent this week. The European outfit can pack a punch on their day and will need to put their best foot forward to stand a chance against the mighty Brazilians.

Brazil vs Switzerland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brazil have a slight edge over Switzerland and have won three out of the nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Switzerland's two victories.

The two previous matches between Brazil and Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup have ended in draws - a 2-2 scoreline in 1950 followed by a 1-1 stalemate in 2018.

After failing to win their last five matches against Brazil, Switzerland have won two of their last four encounters against the Selecao in all competitions.

Switzerland have won only one of their last eight matches against South American teams in the FIFA World Cup, with their previous victory coming against Ecuador in 2014.

Brazil are unbeaten in their last 16 matches in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup.

Brazil vs Switzerland Prediction

With Neymar ruled out of the group stage due to injury, Brazil will need to tap into their commendable squad depth to top their group. The likes of Rodrygo and Gabriel Jesus are perfectly capable of filling Neymar's boots and will look to make their mark this week.

Switzerland have troubled Brazil in the past and have been surprisingly effective in their recent games against the Selecao. Brazil are the better team on paper, however, and we expect them to secure a narrow victory in this game.

Prediction: Brazil 2-1 Switzerland

Brazil vs Switzerland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brazil

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brazil to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes

