Brazil vs Tunisia prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Brazil and Tunisia lock horns at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on Tuesday for an international friendly as both sides continue their preparations for the upcoming World Cup.

The Selecao are aiming to end a 20-year drought and lift their sixth title this year after cruising through the qualifiers unscathed.

Tite's swashbuckling side have been drawn alongside Serbia, Cameroon and Switzerland in Group G in the finals.

Comoros 0-1 Tunisia



Tunisia, meanwhile, qualified for the second time in a row, securing direct passage to Qatar after seeing off Mali 1-0 in the third round of the CAF qualifiers.

Their reward, however, was a challenging draw against reigning champions France, along with Denmark and Australia.

The Eagles of Carthage have never gone beyond the group stages at the World Cup in any of their previous five appearances.

Brazil vs Tunisia Head-To-Head

Brazil and Tunisia meet for just the second time in history.

Their only ever meeting came way back in 1973 in a friendly, which the Canaries comfortably won 4-1.

Brazil Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Tunisia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Brazil vs Tunisia Team News

Brazil

After brushing Ghana aside in their last game, Brazil have little reason to make any changes to their lineup. However, with no further friendlies before the World Cup, Tite may give others a chance.

Ederson could come in for Alisson in goal, with Fabinho replacing Casemiro in the centre of the park, owing to the latter's lack of gametime so far this season.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Tunisia

The Eagles of Carthage saw off Comoros in their last game and could lineup with the same starting XI once more on Tuesday.

Prolific striker Wahbi Khazri is going through a dry spell with the side right now, having drawn a blank since January this year.

The Montpellier forward will be hoping to change that and return to scoring ways.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Brazil vs Tunisia Predicted XI

Brazil (4-3-3): Ederson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi; Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior.

Tunisia (4-3-3): Bechir Ben Said; Hamza Mathlouthi, Bile Ifa, Montassar Talbi, Ali Maaloul; Ellyes Skhiri, Ferjani Sassi, Aissa Laidouni; Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Taha Khenissi, Wahbi Khazri.

Brazil vs Tunisia Prediction

Brazil are head and shoulders above Tunisia in every department and, barring the unlikliest of implosions, they should be able to cruise to another emphatic victory here.

Prediction: Brazil 3-0 Tunisia

