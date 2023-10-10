Brazil vs Venezuela Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2023

Brazil will welcome Venezuela to the Arena Pantanal in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

The hosts have got their campaign underway on a winning note, recording two wins in a row. They defeated Bolivia 5-1 at home in their campaign opener, with Rodrygo and Neymar bagging braces. In their previous outing, Marquinhos rose to the occasion and scored a 90th-minute winner against Peru.

The visitors met Colombia in their campaign opener and suffered a 1-0 away defeat, with Rafael Santos Borré Maury scoring the only goal of the match in the 46th minute. They bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 home win over Paraguay.

Late drama ensued as a penalty was awarded in added time following a VAR review. Salomón Rondón made no mistakes as he converted from the spot to earn the three points for this team.

Brazil vs Venezuela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the 30th time across all competitions. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 24 wins to their name. The visitors have got the better of the five-time champions twice while three games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings against the visitors, recording seven wins and keeping seven clean sheets in that period.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 36 games in the World Cup qualifiers. Venezuela, meanwhile, have just six wins in their last 39 games in the qualifiers.

Both teams have conceded one goal apiece in the two games in the ongoing qualifying campaign, while the hosts have outscored the visitors 6-1.

The hosts head into the match having won their last 15 home matches in the World Cup qualifiers.

Brazil vs Venezuela Prediction

Seleção have enjoyed an unbeaten record at home against the visitors. They have also won six of their last seven meetings against them and should have the upper hand in this match.

They have won 15 games in a row at home in the qualifiers and have scored at least four goals in four of their last five games in that period. Fernando Diniz has named a strong squad for the two games this month. Vinicius Junior returns after missing out through injury in the previous international break, which should be a boost for the hosts.

La Vinotinto have been in good touch recently, suffering just one defeat in their last nine games, though seven games in that period have been friendlies. They have suffered defeats in their last 10 away games in the qualifiers and might struggle here.

Considering the home advantage for Brazil and the visitors' poor away record in the qualifiers, we expect the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Brazil 3-1 Venezuela

Brazil vs Venezuela Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brazil to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Neymar to score or assist any time - Yes