Brazil vs Venezuela prediction, preview, team news and more | South American World Cup qualifiers 2020

Brazil host Venezuela in a FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Estadio do Morumbi in Sao Paulo on Friday evening.

Brazil have made a strong start to their qualification campaign, scoring nine goals in their opening two games, both of which they won.

The Seleccao began their campaign with a 5-0 win over Bolivia, before a Neymar hat-trick lifted them to a 4-2 win at Peru, in a game where the hosts were reduced to nine men.

Venezuela, on the other hand, have opened their qualification campaign with two losses. They were soundly beaten 3-0 in Colombia in their opening match, as they were put to the sword by Atalanta stars Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel.

Venezuela also lost 1-0 to Peru in their last match at home, falling to a late goal from Gaston Gimenez.

Brazil vs Venezuela Head-to-Head

Brazil have won 21 out of 26 games against Venezuela before, having lost only three times. In the last game between these two teams, which was at the 2019 Copa America, Brazil only managed a 0-0 draw against Venezuela.

Brazil form guide: W-W

Venezuela form guide: L-L

Brazil vs Venezuela Team News

Brazil were already without the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Fabinho and Casemiro, even before the squads were announced. Bruno Guimaraes, Allan, Lucas Paqueta, Felipe and Diego Carlos have been named in Tite's squad ahead of the five injured players.

From the previous squad, Alisson Becker and Gabriel Jesus have been added to the squad, after returning to full fitness for their respective clubs.

Neymar has been named in the Brazil squad, but the superstar has not featured for Paris Saint-Germain in the last few weeks, so he could be a doubt to start this game.

Injured: Fabinho, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Rodrigo Caio, Eder Militao

Doubtful: Neymar

Suspended: None

For Venezuela, they have not been able to names the likes of Adalberto Penaranda, Sergio Cordova and Nahuel Ferraresi in their squad due to COVID-19 protocols.

Unavailable: Adalberto Penaranda, Sergio Cordova and Nahuel Ferraresi

Suspended: None

Brazil vs Venezuela Predicted XI

Brazil Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Renan Lodi; Bruno Guimaraes, Allan, Lucas Paqueta; Everton, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar

Venezuela Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wuilker Farinez; Rolf Feltscher, Jhon Chancellor, Wilker Angel, Roberto Rosales; Yangel Herrera, Tomas Rincon, Cristian Casseres; Darwin Machis, Salomon Rondon, Fernando Aristeguieta

Brazil vs Venezuela Prediction

With the firepower that Brazil do possess in attacking areas, they should have too much in their ranks to defeat Venezuela. Even with the injuries that they have had in their squad, Brazil are too good for Venezuela, and should win comfortably.

Prediction: Brazil 4-0 Venezuela