Brazil Women vs Canada Women Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19, 2023

Brazil Women will face off against Canada Women at GEODIS Park in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday (February 19).

The SheBelieves Cup, which began on Thursday, enters matchday two with participating teams set to depart Orlando for a new venue in Nashville. Brazil opened their campaign with a 1-0 humbling of Japan, thanks to a clinical 72-minute finish by Kansas City forward Debinha.

As Canarinhas will hope to repeat that performance against Canada at GEODIS Park. A second win will strengthen their position in the standings ahead of the final matchday. When the two teams met in double friendlies last November, the outcome was evenly split, with each side claiming a win apiece.

Canada blinked first with the USA in their first game on Thursday (February 16). Chicago Red Stars forward Mallory Swanson emerged as their nemesis on the day, as she struck twice to hand USA a 2-0 win. The defeat put Canada bottom of the standings, making their upcoming game a crucial fixture.

To spare her team further humiliation, coach Bev Priestman will likely adopt a more offensive approach to create more goal opportunities. However, Brazil are also an attacking team with creative defensive midfielders who fall back rapidly to beef up the back. However, it's a make-or-break clash for Canada, who must avoid another loss.

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brazil have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five clashes with Canada.

Brazil have outscored Canada 5-3 in their last five clashes meetings across competitions.

Brazil boast nine points so far in the SheBelieves Cup, while Canada have three.

Canada have won five, drawn four and lost eight of their 17 clashes with Brazil.

Brazil have won four times and lost once in their last five games,while Canada have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Brazil – W-W-L-W-W; Canada – L-L-W-W-W.

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Prediction

Debinha is currently Brazil’s most redoubtable player. The goal-hungry striker has more to show at the tournament. The team also boast other attacking threats such as Geyse, Adriana and Nunes.

Vanessa Gilles and Jessie Fleming are expected to live up to expectations, as well as Shelina Zadorsky, who scored against Brazil last November. Brazil’s creativity in midfield and precise attack, though, could be too hot for Canada to subdue.

Prediction: Brazil Women 2-1 Canada Women

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Brazil

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Brazil to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Canada to score - Yes

