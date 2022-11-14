Brazil Women vs Canada Women Prediction and Betting Tips | November 15, 2022 

Brazil Women and Canada Women will square off in an international friendly in Sao Paulo on Wednesday (November 15). The two teams will use the game to continue their preparations for the 2023 Women's World Cup next year.

The fixture comes just four days after both teams clashed in Santos, with Canada claiming a 2-1 away win. All three goals came in the first half, with Shelina Zadaorsky and Adriana Leon scoring for Canada, while Debinha halved the deficit for As Canarinhas.

The victory extended Canada's winning run to five games, while Brazil's 10-game win streak was brought to an end.

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 28 previous occasions. Brazil have 14 wins to Canada's 11.

Brazil kept a clean sheet in nine of the ten games they won consecutively before their last loss.

Canada ended a run of five games against Brazil without a win.

Five of the last seven clashes between the two teams have seen one or both side fail to score.

Canada have scored at least twice in their last four games, winning all of them.

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Prediction

Brazil could consider themselves unlucky to have lost against Canada last week in a game they largely dominated. That ended their ten-game winning streak, so they will want to bounce back with a victory in front of their fans.

However, Canada are flying high with their five-game winning run and will fancy their chances of registering another victory against the South American giants.

Both teams are likely to go all out for the win and could see plenty of goalscoring chances, but the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Brazil Women 2-2 Canada Women

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Canada to score 2+ goals

