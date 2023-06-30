Brazil Women vs Chile Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2, 2033 

Brazil Women and Chile Women lock horns in a friendly on Sunday (July 2). The game will serve as the Brazilians' final preparatory fixture before the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Brazil have not been in action since a 2-1 win over Germany in a friendly in April. Tamires and Alu Borges scored first first-half goals to give the South Americans a comfortable two-goal lead before Jule Brand scored a late consolation for Germany.

Chile, meanwhile, were last in action in February against Haiti in an intercontinental FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier. Melchie Dumonay scored a brace for the Haitians, while Maria Rojas' late strike was not enough to end her nation's quest to qualify for the Mundial.

Brazil qualified as 2022 Copa America winners and are in Group F alongside Panama, France and Jamaica.

Brazil Women vs Chile Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 15 times, with Brazil winning 14 and drawing the other.

Their most recent meeting in December 2021 saw Brazil claim a 2-0 win in a friendly.

Chile have managed just one win in eight games, losing the last four.

Nine of Brazil's last ten friendlies have produced at least three goals.

Chile have won just one of their last ten friendlies, losing seven.

Brazil have scored at least twice in seven of the last eight meetings with Chile.

Brazil Women vs Chile Women Prediction

Brazil have fallen off from the standards of the previous decades of Marta and Cristiane's heyday. However, As Canarinhas still have reasonable expectations to make significant inroads into the later stages in Australia and New Zealand.

The South American champions will want to head to the tournament on a winning note. A friendly against a team they're yet to lose against represents a perfect opportunity for that.

Chile, meanwhile, have nothing except pride to play for, but the significant difference in quality could be their undoing. Brazil should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Brazil 2-0 Chile

Brazil Women vs Chile Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brazil to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Brazil to win both halves

Tip 5 - Brazil to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes