Brazil Women vs Colombia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25th 2025

Brazil Women will face Colombia Women at the Estadio Banco Guayaquil on Friday in the final group-stage game of their 2025 Copa América Femenina campaign. Selecao have been brilliant in this tournament and will only be looking to avoid defeat this weekend to win their group, having already booked passage to the semifinals.

They beat Paraguay Women 4-1 in their last match, with Yasmin scoring a first-half brace before Amanda Gutierres and Duda Sampaio joined the Real Madrid fullback on the scoresheet in the second.

Colombia Women played out a disappointing goalless draw with Venezuela Women in their group opener, but have since recovered, beating Paraguay 4-1 in game two. They carried out a 8-0 demolition of Bolivia Women last time out, featuring goals from six different players, including Gremio's Daniela Montoya, who netted a first-half double.

Las Chicas Superpoderosas now sit second in Group B with seven points from an obtainable nine. They only need a point on Friday to confirm a spot in the final four, while a win will see them leapfrog Brazil at the top.

Brazil Women vs Colombia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 10th meeting between the two teams since 2012. Brazil are undefeated in their previous nine contests, picking up seven wins and two draws.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash last October, which Selecao won 3-1.

Brazil and Colombia are the joint-highest-scoring sides in the Copa America so far, with goal tallies of 12.

Selecao are the record winners of the Copa America, winning the continental showpiece a stunning nine times. Colombia, meanwhile, have never won the competition although they have finished runners-up three times (2010, 2014, 2022).

Brazil Women vs Colombia Women Prediction

Brazil are the strongest side on the continent and have performed as such as they chase a fifth consecutive Copa America Femenina title. Head coach Arthur Elias will be keen to see his side finish as group winners and should field a strong XI.

Las Chicas Superpoderosas are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their previous four outings. They showcased their capabilities in their dismantling of Bolivia last time out, but are significantly outmatched ahead of the weekend clash and could lose this one.

Prediction: Brazil Women 2-1 Colombia Women

Brazil Women vs Colombia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brazil Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of As Canarinhas' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

