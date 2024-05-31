Brazil Women vs Jamaica Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2024

Brazil and Jamaica square off in a women's friendly on Saturday (June 1). The Brazilians are coming off a shootout victory over Japan in the third place playoff in the She Believes Cup.

They went behind to Mina Tanaka's 35th-minute strike, but the 30-year-old missed a 66th-minute penalty. Brazil took advantage to draw level through Cristiane in the 71st minute. Arthur Elias' side eventually triumphed 3-0 in the shootout.

Jamaica, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Chile in a friendly in February. Yesenia Lopez scored the winner in the 34th minute.

Brazil Women vs Jamaica Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brazil have one win and one draw in two head-to-head games.

Their most recent clash in August 2023 saw the spoils shared in a goalless draw, which knocked the Brazilians out in the group stage.

Jamaica are winless in 14 games, losing 10.

There have been goals scored in both halves in five of Brazil's last six games.

Five of Jamaica's last six games have had goals at both ends.

Five of Brazil's last six friendlies have seen one side fail to score.

Brazil Women vs Jamaica Women Prediction

Brazil will once again enter the Olympics as one of the dark horses to emerge victorious as they continue their quest to win a first global title.

They had a relatively successful campaign in the She Believes Cup. The South American side will finalize preparations for their campaign in Paris with this double-header against Jamaica.

The Jamaicans, meanwhile, made global headlines when they made it to the knockouts of the last FIFA Women's World Cup just a few years after being totally disbanded.

Their hard-fought draw with Brazil saw them book their spot in the Round of 16. However, things have gone downhill since then, with the The Reggae Girlz winless in 13 games since their group-stage victory over Panama at the World Cup.

Brazil are favourites to win both games. Expect the South American giants to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Brazil Women 3-1 Jamaica Women

Brazil Women vs Jamaica Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brazil Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals