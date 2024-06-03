Brazil Women vs Jamaica Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Women's International Friendlies 2024

Brazil Women and Jamaica Women will trade tackles at the Arena Fonte Nova for an international women's friendly on Tuesday. The game is coming just three days after both sides faced each other in a friendly. Brazil ran riot in a 4-0 victory in Pernambuco.

Adriana broke the deadlock in the 26th minute while Chantelle Swaby's 38th-minute own goal put Brazil two goals ahead. Marta scored a second-half brace to complete the rout.

As Canarinhas will use the game to continue preparations for the 2024 Olympics. Jamaica did not qualify for the Olympics.

Brazil Women vs Jamaica Women Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Brazil have two wins to their name, Jamaica are yet to win a head-to-head game while one game ended in a draw. Brazil claimed a 4-0 victory in their most recent clash.

Brazil Women form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Jamaica form guide: L-L-L-D-D

Brazil Women vs Jamaica Women Team News

Brazil Women

Marta and Cristiane headlined Arthur Elias' squad for the pair of friendlies.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Jamaica Women

Hubert Busby Jr named 23 players to dispute the double-header friendlies with Brazil.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Brazil Women vs Jamaica Women Predicted XI

Brazil Women Predicted XI (4-5-1): Lorena (GK); Tamires, Rafaelle Souza, Thais, Antonia; Adriana, Duda Sampaio, Yaya, Marta, Ludmila; Cristiane

Jamaica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rebecca Spencer (GK); Vyan Sampson, Chantelle Swaby, Konya Plummer; Deneisha Blackwood, Peyton McNamara, Drew Spence, Tiffany Cameron; Trudi Carter, Kayla Jay McKenna, Atlanta Primus

Brazil Women vs Jamaica Women Prediction

Brazil were eliminated in the group stage of the last Women's World Cup following a matchday three draw with Jamaica. The South Americans got their pound of flesh with a comprehensive victory last week and will be looking to build on this.

Jamaica, for their part, did not secure their spot in Paris and have had a miserable run of results since they captured the imagination with their outing at the last World Cup. The aforementioned draw against Brazil in the World Cup kick-started a run of 15 games without a win (11 losses).

Brazil will once again enter this game as the favorites and anything other than a victory would be considered a major upset. We are backing Brazil to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Brazil Women 4-0 Jamaica Women