Brazil Women vs Japan Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 2nd 2025 

Brazil Women and Japan Women will square off in the second match of their double-header international friendly on Monday (June 2nd). The game will be played at Estadio Municipal Cicero De Souza Marques.

The game is coming three days after both sides squares off in Sao Paulo when Brazil claimed a 3-1 victory. An entertaining first half saw Japan have a goal ruled out and Kerolin miss a penalty for the hosts, but they still entered the break with a two-goal lead thanks to Dudinha's brace.

Kerolin made amends for her missed penalty to make it 3-0 in the second half while Japan missed a penalty of their own through Fuka Nagano midway through the second half before Kiko Seike scored a late consolation in the 89th minute.

Brazil Women vs Japan Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides are evenly split across 17 head-to-head games. They each have seven wins apiece while three games ended in a share of the spoils.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Six of Japan's last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Six of Brazil's last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Brazil Women form guide: W-W-L-W-W Japan Women form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Japan Women form guide: Japan's last five games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Brazil Women vs Japan Women Prediction

Brazil have been in fine form over the last few months, winning five of their last six games. They have one more friendly lined up against France after this game before beginning their title defense in the Women's Copa America in July.

Japan, for their part, impressively defeated the USA to win the SheBelieves Cup but have won just one of three games played since then. They were outplayed in their loss in the first game of this double-header and will be hoping to get back to winning ways here.

There is little to choose from between the two sides but plenty of goalscoring chances could be created. Brazil have home advantage in their favor and we are backing As Canarinhas to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Brazil Women 2-1 Japan Women

Brazil Women vs Japan Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brazil Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Brazil to score over 1.5 goals

