Brazil Women vs Panama Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24, 2023 

Brazil open their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign against debutants Panama at the Coopers Stadium on Monday (July 24).

As Canarinhas are coming off a comfortable 4-0 win over Chile in a friendly three weeks ago. Gabi Nunes, Duda Sampiao, Luana Bertolucci and Geyse found the back of the net.

Panama, meanwhile suffered a harrowing 5-0 defeat against Japan in their final pre-tournament friendly. Yui Hasegawa was the star of the show with a brace and an assist to guide the 2011 champions to victory.

Las Canaleras are participating in the World Cup for the first time. They booked their spot in the tournament through the intercontinental playoffs. Panama saw off Papua New Guinea with a 2-0 win before dispatching Paraguay 1-0 to qualify for the finals.

Brazil, meanwhile, have been ever-present at the World Cup since its inception and qualified as Copa America Femenina champions. France and Jamaica complete the quartet of teams in Group E.

Brazil Women vs Panama Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Brazil have won their opening group game in their previous eight appearances..

Seven of Panama's last ten games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Six of Brazil's last seven World Cup games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Marta will play her fifth World Cup tournament. The 37-year-old is the highest goalscorer in tournament history (17 goals).

Brazil have progressed from the group stage in the last six World Cups.

Brazil Women vs Panama Women Prediction

Brazil and France are the two favourites to progress from this group, and the South Americans will aim to start their campaign on a winning note.

The Brazilians have not lived up to expectations in recent tournaments. They have also struggled against elite opposition over the last year, so expectations are considerably low.

However, they have arguably the greatest female player in history in their ranks. This might be Marta's World Cup swansong, but the all-time great still has the ability to be a difference maker.

Panama, meanwhile, are making history, but recent heavy defeats to Japan and Spain highlights the enormity of the task facing them. Expect Brazil to claim a routine win.

Prediction: Brazil 2-0 Panama

Brazil Women vs Panama Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brazil to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals