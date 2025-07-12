Brazil Women vs Venezuela Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

Defending champions Brazil Women will get their 2025 Copa America Femenina campaign underway against Venezuela Women at Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda on Sunday. La Vinotinto were eliminated from the group stage in the previous edition and suffered a loss in the subsequent fifth-placed match.

Ad

As Canarinhas met France in a friendly last month and suffered a 3-2 loss, ending their winning streak after three games. Luany and Kerolin scored in quick succession in the first half to give them a two-goal lead. France halved the deficit in the 45th minute and scored twice after the break to register a comeback win.

La Vinotinto were last in action in friendlies against New Zealand in Spain. They won the first match in May and suffered a 2-1 loss in June.

Ad

Trending

Brazil Women vs Venezuela Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths nine times in all competitions. The defending champions have been the dominant side in these games and have a 100% record.

They last met in the group stage of the 2022 edition of the Copa America Femenina, and As Canarinhas registered a 4-0 win.

The defending champions have scored at least four goals in eight of their nine meetings against Venezuela.

La Vinotinto finished sixth in the 2022 edition of the Copa America, which was their best finish in the competition. Notably, they have suffered two defeats apiece in their last three appearances in the competition.

As Canarinhas have seen conclusive results in their last eight games in all competitions, recording six wins. They have scored at least two goals in seven games in that period.

La Vinotinto have scored one goal apiece in three of their four games in 2025.

Ad

Brazil Women vs Venezuela Women Prediction

Seleção have lifted the trophy in the last four editions of the competition and are strong favorites. They have played 50 games across the nine editions of the competition thus far, suffering just two defeats.

La Vinotinto have never made it past the group stage of the competition thus far, winning just three of the 29 games. Notably, they have scored just one goal in nine meetings against Brazil.

Ad

Considering the defending champions' dominance in this fixture and record in the Copa America Femenina, we back As Canarinhas to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Brazil Women 3-1 Venezuela Women

Brazil Women vs Venezuela Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brazil Women to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More