Brazil Women vs Venezuela Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

Defending champions Brazil Women will get their 2025 Copa America Femenina campaign underway against Venezuela Women at Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda on Sunday. La Vinotinto were eliminated from the group stage in the previous edition and suffered a loss in the subsequent fifth-placed match.
As Canarinhas met France in a friendly last month and suffered a 3-2 loss, ending their winning streak after three games. Luany and Kerolin scored in quick succession in the first half to give them a two-goal lead. France halved the deficit in the 45th minute and scored twice after the break to register a comeback win.
La Vinotinto were last in action in friendlies against New Zealand in Spain. They won the first match in May and suffered a 2-1 loss in June.
Brazil Women vs Venezuela Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed paths nine times in all competitions. The defending champions have been the dominant side in these games and have a 100% record.
- They last met in the group stage of the 2022 edition of the Copa America Femenina, and As Canarinhas registered a 4-0 win.
- The defending champions have scored at least four goals in eight of their nine meetings against Venezuela.
- La Vinotinto finished sixth in the 2022 edition of the Copa America, which was their best finish in the competition. Notably, they have suffered two defeats apiece in their last three appearances in the competition.
- As Canarinhas have seen conclusive results in their last eight games in all competitions, recording six wins. They have scored at least two goals in seven games in that period.
- La Vinotinto have scored one goal apiece in three of their four games in 2025.
Brazil Women vs Venezuela Women Prediction
Seleção have lifted the trophy in the last four editions of the competition and are strong favorites. They have played 50 games across the nine editions of the competition thus far, suffering just two defeats.
La Vinotinto have never made it past the group stage of the competition thus far, winning just three of the 29 games. Notably, they have scored just one goal in nine meetings against Brazil.
Considering the defending champions' dominance in this fixture and record in the Copa America Femenina, we back As Canarinhas to record a comfortable win.
Prediction: Brazil Women 3-1 Venezuela Women
Brazil Women vs Venezuela Women Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Brazil Women to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes