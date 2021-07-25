Brazil Women vs Zambia Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021 

Brazil Women will take on Zambia Women on matchday three of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's football tournament.

Both nations come into the game on the back of high-scoring and thrilling draws. Brazil played out a 3-3 draw with the Netherlands, with Marta, Debinha and Ludmila all getting on the scoresheet for the South Americans.

Zambia Women were held to a 4-4 draw by China Women. Barbra Banda continued her impressive form with a hat-trick in the stalemate.

This saw her become the first woman in history to score two hat-tricks in a single Olympic tournament following her hat-trick in the 10-3 defeat to the Netherlands.

Brazil Women currently sit in second spot in Group F, with four points garnered from two games. Zambia are in bottom place and need a victory to keep qualification hopes alive.

Brazil Women vs Zambia Women Head-to-Head

This will be the first time both sides will be meeting at this stage and they will each be looking to pick up a victory.

Brazil Women are currently on a five-game unbeaten run since losing to the USA in the SheBelieves Cup in February. Zambia are on a three-game winless run.

Brazil Women form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W

Zambia Women form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

Brazil Women vs Zambia Women Team News

Brazil Women

There are no suspension or injury concerns for As Canarinhas.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Zambia Women

There are also no injury or suspension worries for Zambia. Barbra Banda will once again lead their charge in front of goal.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Brazil Women vs Zambia Women Predicted XI

Brazil Women Predicted XI (4-4-2): Barbara (GK); Tamires, Rafaelle, Erika, Bruna; Marta, Andressinha, Formiga, Dufa; Debinha, Beatriz

Zambia Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hazel Nali (GK); Esther Siamfuko, Lushomo Mweemba, Agness Musase, Racheal Kundananji; Mary Wilombe, Ireen Lungu; Lubandji Ochumba, Grace Chanda, Avell Chitundu; Barbra Banda

Brazil Women vs Zambia Women Prediction

Brazil Women are heavy favorites in the game and despite falling some way off the highs of the last decade, they still have significantly more quality than Zambia.

However, Brazil have shown vulnerability at the back and this could be pounced on by the red-hot Barbra Banda. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Brazil.

Prediction: Brazil Women 4-2 Zambia Women

