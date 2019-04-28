×
Brazilian coach Micale reveals India talks

IANS
NEWS
News
47   //    28 Apr 2019, 11:52 IST
IANS Image
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 20, 2016 (Xinhua) -- Rogerio Micale, head coach of Brazil's Olympic soccer team, attends a press conference at the Granja Comary Soccer Complex in the city of Teresopolis, state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 19, 2016. (Xinhua/Pedro Martins/AGENCIA ESTADO/IANS)

Rio de Janeiro, April 28 (IANS) Brazilian coach Rogerio Micale has said that he is in talks with Indian officials about the Asian country's vacant national team manager's role.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been searching for a head coach since January following the resignation of Englishman Stephen Constantine, reports Xinhua news agency.

Micale said on Saturday he would travel to India in early May for negotiations with the AIFF as well as at least one local top-flight club.

"I'll go there and wait to see not only about this [the India job] but other opportunities that have opened up for me," the Lance news portal quoted Micale as saying. "Let's see if there is an interesting outcome in the coming days."

Micale, who guided Brazil to the gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics, has been out of work since parting ways with Brazilian Serie B club Figueirense last November.

The AIFF has reportedly also short-listed Sam Allardyce, Sven-Goran Eriksson and Raymond Domenech.

