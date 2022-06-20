Brazilian international will be an Arsenal player if Barcelona don't make an offer soon: Reports

Raphinha, the in-demand Leeds United forward, is reportedly not keen on waiting for Barcelona as he hopes to seal a deal with Arsenal.

The 25-year-old, who joined Leeds United in 2020 from Ligue 1 side Rennes for £17 million, rose to fame with his agile dribbling and clinical finishing. Since his arrival at Elland Road, he has scored 17 goals and provided 11 assists in 66 matches.

In the 2021/22 season, he featured in 35 matches across all competitions, registering 11 goals and three assists along the way. His performances helped the Whites avoid relegation to the EFL Championship last season.

Fabrizio Romano



Barcelona have full agreement with his agent Deco since February on a five year deal but Leeds want €55m, no plan to change their price tag. Barça need to be fast as Premier League clubs are back in the race, including Arsenal - but no bid submitted yet.

According to a report by Goal, Raphinha is set to become an Arsenal player by the end of this week. Although Barcelona monitored the Brazil international's situation for months, a deal is yet to be struck between them and Leeds United.

The La Liga club are reportedly unable to match the expected £50 million for the player.

Barcelona are hoping to strike a deal to bring Raphinha to Camp Nou to replace the soon-to-be out-of-contract Ousmane Dembele.

Arsenal are set to have a busy transfer window

So far, the Gunners have confirmed just one signing in this transfer window. Brazilian forward Marquinhos has joined the former Premier League champions from Sao Paulo on a long-term contract.

According to Sky Sports, Porto have confirmed a deal to sell midfielder Fabio Vieira to Arsenal for £34 million including add-ons.

Fabrizio Romano



"Deal complete for amount of €40m, and of these, €5m are dependent on achievement of sports objectives". Official, confirmed. Arsenal signs Fábio Vieira from FC Porto on a permanent deal, Portuguese club statement announces.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side have also been linked with Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, as per a report by The Sun. Reportedly, the club are ready to offer the striker nearly £200,000-a-week to try and lure him away from the champions.

As per a report on The Athletic, the Gunners are also interested in bolstering their defence with Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez. According to a report in The Daily Mail, Arsenal are also among the clubs interested in Everton forward Richarlison.

The Gunners are also among the clubs who are considering a summer move for in-demand Leeds United winger Raphinha, as per a report by The Telegraph. Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has also been linked with a move to the north London club, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

