Brazilian legend Rivaldo says Pochettino should move to Real Madrid with Harry Kane

Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has stated that Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino would be a good fit for the managerial position in Real Madrid and that he should take striker Harry Kane with him.

The European champions are currently looking for a new manager after they sacked Julen Lopetegui following the humiliating 5-1 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona. Madrid have been linked with several big names like Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger since then.

Spurs boss, Pochettino has also been linked with the job and has been pegged to do well in Spain considering his history in LaLiga.

Rivaldo has expressed his belief in the Argentine manager and current Spurs player Harry Kane's potential to replace Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo in the Spanish league and bring back Real Madrid to goal-scoring ways.

Speaking to Betfair (via the Evening Standard), the Brazilian said, "Perez wasn't expecting that things could go so wrong so quickly this season. Madrid's poor start to the season might lead him to make a big investment in a new coach and maybe buy a new goalscorer to replace Cristiano Ronaldo."

"That's where the possibility of bringing Pochettino, along with English striker Harry Kane, gets in the mix, but Real Madrid will need to invest seriously to achieve both, as Tottenham won't be interested in losing them easily.”

Rivaldo added, "I think both options could be important for Real Madrid. They are suffering up front, scoring very few goals and Kane could be the solution."

Pochettino has played down links to the Real Madrid job insisting that his relationship with the players is stronger now than ever before. The Spurs are set to face newly-promoted side Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League clash this weekend.