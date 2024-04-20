Brazilian side Corinthians set for Taylor Swift-inspired boost

Brazilian side Corinthians look set to turn their fortunes around following the recent album release of US-based pop star Taylor Swift on Friday (April 19). The chart-topping singer has become a cult icon among the club's fans after they discovered their side did not lose whenever she released an album.

The relationship between Taylor Swift and the club started as far back as 2006 when they recorded wins over rivals Cruzeiro and Palmerias in games just before and after her album was released.

The side, however, lost their match the day before her latest release but will hope to return to winning ways in their next game.

While the hot streak has come to an end, the run of not losing a game just after Swift's album drop remains. The Paulista-based club will hope they can continue to reap the benefits of their love affair with the singer's music.

Trending

Corinthians are in need of a win today (April 20) when they face Red Bull Bragantino in game three of the Brazilian Serie A. The side currently sits in 16th place after two games, with a draw and loss to their name so far.

Corinthians end 18-year record of avoiding defeat just before Taylor Swift's album releases to Juventude

Brazilian side Corinthians have finally ended their 18-year-old magical run of avoiding defeat just before Taylor Swift released her album. The Paulista-based side fell to a 2-0 away defeat to Juventude on Thursday (April 18) and now find themselves 16th in the Brazilian Serie A.

In a game the Brazilian giants were expected to win, not just because of their Swift-inspired hot streak but because of their current form, they failed to deliver. The Paulista side had only lost to Juventude once in their last five fixtures, going back to December 2021.

Corinthians dominated the proceedings but failed to convert their chances and were made to regret their profligacy by their hosts. Juventude took the lead in the 53rd minute through 32-year-old midfielder Jean. The veteran midfielder found the back of the net with a fine shot from outside the penalty box.

The hosts would double their lead through left winger Lucas Barbosa in the 59th minute. Jean turned provider this time, laying the ball for the 23-year-old to finish.

Corinthians would try to get back into the match but failed to find the back of the net in the game. A late red card for Juventude's Jadson would not be enough to change the course of the match and would signal the end of the Taylor Swift-inspired run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback