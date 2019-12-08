Brazilian striker open to Liverpool move, Rhian Brewster to go on loan in January and more: Liverpool Transfer News Roundup, 8th December 2019

Gabriel Barbosa recently hinted at a potential move to Liverpool.

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Liverpool transfer news and roundup for the day! Here are today's top stories surrounding the Premier League leaders.

Gabigol open to Liverpool move to play alongside Firmino

Flamengo star Gabriel Barbosa, better known as Gabigol, who is on loan from Inter Milan, has opened up to the possibility of pairing up with fellow Brazilian star Roberto Firmino at Liverpool. The Reds could face the Brazilian side in the Club World Cup and while the young striker did not discuss his future in detail, he has hinted at being open to a move to Liverpool. He said,

“Firmino? He is a powerful striker and has been exceptional with Brazil. He’s a source of inspiration for me.”

“It would be a pleasure to play with him. Maybe we could have the opportunity with Brazil in the future, Liverpool is a team that everyone wants to play for. But at the moment it’s difficult to talk about it. My focus is totally on the Club World Cup.”

Klopp to send Rhian Brewster on loan in the January window

Manager Jurgen Klopp is hoping to send academy product Rhian Brewster out on loan to gain some experience elsewhere when the January transfer window kicks in. Brewster, 19, has been linked with a spell away from Anfield with sides like Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Swansea City reportedly interested in securing his services.

The highly-rated England Under-21 international impressed in pre-season but has managed only a pair of EFL Cup appearances this term. Klopp said, explaining the club's position on Brewster,

"Maybe Rhian is the one, age-wise, experience-wise, [to go out on loan]."

"If he had not been injured he would already have been on a different level, but that is the situation and we constantly think of the situation for the boys.

"He is very young, but still a bit advanced. But I don't know, we don't make decisions right now. If we do it then it 100 per cent needs to be the right club."

Klopp hints at a potential January striker signing

Liverpool only have Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi as the two outright strikers in their squad currently. Also, they are planning on letting Brewster head out on loan next month, potentially opening the door to a new arrival.

Though there are no injury concerns as far as the Reds' attacking department is concerned, the club would not want to take any chances and might be keen on adding to their squad in the new year if a short-term deal for Brewster in agreed. When asked whether Brewster's departure could lead to a new arrival, the German coach replied,

"Yes, we have to see [about signing a striker], we can't just give the boys on loan because we have built this squad."

"We cannot only give players on loan and think it is good for him, we always have to consider both situations, the boy's and ours."