Breaking: Erling Braut Haaland joins Borussia Dortmund

Published Dec 29, 2019

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the arrival of Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg. The 19-year-old has just signed a contract with the Bundesliga side until 2024, denying Manchester United and a host of others the opportunity.

Erling Haaland signs four-and-a-half-year deal with Borussia Dortmund

It has been a phenomenal season for Haaland thus far. In addition to eight UEFA Champions League goals, the centre-forward has also scored 16 goals in 14 league appearances.

Given his superb goalscoring records, the Norwegian had previously been linked with a move to Manchester United which was eager to bring in more attackers to compete for the top four in England. Amidst the competition, Dortmund have acted the fastest and gone on to announce their new signing.

At the moment, Lucien Favre's side are fourth in the Bundesliga table after 17 games played. The team have drawn more games than any other side in the top four, thus bringing in Haaland will certainly improve the team's scoring record. Before the winter break, Dortmund had won just three of their last five matches.

The forward is expected to head straight into action once the Bundesliga resumes in January, and Dortmund's first game in the New Year will be against Augsburg.