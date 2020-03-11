BREAKING: German defender tests positive for coronavirus

Hannover 96 have confirmed that their defender Timo Hubers has tested positive for Covid-19 (Coronavirus) on Wednesday, 11th March 2020. After reportedly coming into contact with another carrier of the disease at an event in Hildesheim on Saturday, the German immediately informed the club regarding a potential situation.

This unfortunate piece of news comes as part of an ongoing global epidemic which has already led to the suspension of Serie A and a host of top-tier and European matches being played behind closed doors.

The 2. Bundesliga club confirmed in a statement that Hubers reacted with top-class professionalism after it was revealed that he was indeed a carrier of coronavirus. The sporting director of the club Gerhard Zuber said,

"He has himself shown no symptoms up to now. When he found out that a person who had been with him at the event had tested positive, he reported directly to the doctor and temporarily went into quarantine at home."

This would hurt the 23-year-old deeply as the defender just recently recovered from a knee surgery that kept him out for most of the season until February, managing only a handful of games since his return.

Although the club maintain that none of the other squad members came into contact with Hubers since the event in Hildesheim, but they are being tested as part of precautionary measures. Hannover prepare to face Dynamo Dresden next without the services of Hubers.