Breaking: "Greatest pain that any parent can feel" - Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of baby boy

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife Georgina Rodriguez have announced that his baby boy has passed away.

The 37-year-old has taken to Instagram to announce the devastating news as him and his wife were prepared for twins. Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl, with the boy unfortunately passing away.

The couple already share a five-year-old daughter in Alana, but the tragic news has rocked the football world.

The forward returned to United last summer bringing his family to English shores and looking to build further with the arrival of twins.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo to need time to grieve the tragic loss

If there is one thing the football world does right is its time to come together as a family.

The tragic loss of the United star's baby boy will only show the support the sport shows in helping the legendary forward grieve.

Manchester United face Liverpool on Tuesday night but there is no information on whether he will be available although it appears unlikely.

The 37-year-old needs to be given time to come to terms with such a sad moment and he will have the support of not only his club but everybody in the football family.

His hat-trick on the weekend against Norwich is testament of the superstar he is and hopefully the birth of the baby girl helps in giving the couple hope.

