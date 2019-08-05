Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils confirm Harry Maguire signing

Harry Maguire is finally unveiled as a Manchester United player.

What's the story?

After weeks of negotiations between Manchester United and Leicester City, Harry Maguire has finally secured a world-record switch to Old Trafford. The Red Devils have paid a transfer fee of £80m, eclipsing the amount paid by Liverpool for Virgil van Dijk (£75m).

In case you missed it...

Before the arrival of Harry Maguire, United secured the services of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was determined to improve his central defence, which leaked 54 goals in the Premier League last term.

With Matthijs de Ligt opting for Juventus over Man United, Maguire, with his technical and leadership abilities, became Solskjaer's primary defensive target. Taking advantage of this situation, Leicester asked for a fee in the region of £90m.

However, the waiting game paid dividends as Leicester accepted an £80m offer from United on August 2.

The heart of the matter...

In spite of negotiations dragging for weeks, Manchester United secured their third summer signing. The official club statement read as follows:

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City."

"Harry signs on a six-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer termed Harry Maguire as one of the world's best centre-backs by saying:

“Harry is one of the best centre-backs in the game today and I am delighted we have secured his signature. He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch, with the ability to remain calm under pressure - coupled with his composure on the ball and a huge presence in both boxes - I can see he will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch. ”He has a great personality and is a fantastic addition to the club."

Advertisement

“I would like to welcome Harry to Manchester United and we are looking forward to working with him as we prepare for the new season.”

Maguire, during the first official interview, expressed his elation of plying trade at Old Trafford next season. He said:

“I am delighted to have signed for this great club. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity.”

"From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started.”

We have an important announcement to make...



Welcome, @HarryMaguire93 👋 #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2019

What's next?

After securing their third summer signing, Manchester United will try to secure a few more fresh players before Premier League campaign commences on August 11 against Chelsea.