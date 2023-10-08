Breaking: Lionel Messi and Inter Miami dumped out of MLS playoff contention after 1-0 home defeat to FC Cincinnati

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates will not be part of the MLS postseason after they lost to FC Cincinnati on home soil. The Herons suffered a second successive defeat which leaves them seven points off the playoff places with two games left.

Inter Miami had been without Lionel Messi for four games heading into the clash at home, and had him back for the first time. The 36-year-old looked on from the sidelines as his side struggled in the first half to open the scoring.

Messi was introduced into the game after 55 minutes, replacing Argentine defender Tomas Aviles and immediately taking the armband. He was, however, unsuccessful in trying to inspire his side to get the better of FC Cincinnati, who are the best team in the East.

With 12 minutes left on the clock, an Argentine winger not named Lionel Messi found the back of the net, and it was for the visitors. Alvaro Barreal scored his fifth goal of the season for FC Cincinnati, firing home the rebound after a Yuya Kubo shot following a Sergio Busquets error.

Inter Miami and Messi huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser which never came, and have been eliminated from playoff contention. They have two games left this season, both against Charlotte FC, against whom they will play for pride.