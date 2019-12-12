Breaking: Liverpool closing in on Red Bull Salzburg's Takumi Minamino

Vishal Subramanian

Liverpool FC v RB Salzburg: Group E - UEFA Champions League

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Takumi Minamino as the club look to add to their ranks upfront for the business end of the season. The Japanese international has been one of the standout performers for Red Bull Salzburg this season, with 9 goals and 11 assists in all competitions but it's his work rate and versatility that has caught Klopp's eye, as he impressed for the Austrian outfit against the Reds in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side are 8 points clear in the Premier League summit and are keen to exploit his £7.25 million release clause, as they believe a player of his calibre is worth in the excess of £20 million. The 24-year-old is being coveted Serie A as well as Bundesliga clubs but Liverpool have made their intentions clear, as they look to complete a move for the versatile forward in the winter transfer window.

Senior Liverpool players were reportedly blown away by the forward's ability to combine technical ability and work rate as he tormented the Reds over 180 minutes in the Champions League, leading to them waxing lyrical about him in the dressing room. Minamino is interested in making a move to England at this stage of his career and it remains likely that the Reds will complete a cut-price move for him in January.