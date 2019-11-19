BREAKING: Luis Enrique re-appointed Spain manager ahead of Euro 2020

Spain Training Session and Press Conference

Luis Enrique has been re-appointed at the helm of the Spanish National Team, the Royal Spanish Football Federation have announced in an official press conference. The former Barcelona boss stepped down citing personal reasons five months ago and was replaced by assistant manager Roberto Moreno, who admitted publicly upon taking charge that he'd step down if Enrique were to return at some point in the future.

The 49-year-old opted to walk away from the job to spend time with his daughter Xana, who tragically passed away three months ago after a five-month battle with bone cancer.

Spain sealed their place in the 2020 European Championships with 8 wins and 2 draws from 10 games, as they comfortably topped Group-F with 26 points.

RFEF chief Rubiales has reiterated that Moreno opted to step down when Enrique showed a willingness to return to his job, going on to add that the Spanish Football Federation have remained in constant contact with him in the past three months.

"It was clear that in the moment that Luis Enrique felt strong to return, the door was always open for him. I have always said that, and have always been honest, nobody can feel tricked."

After been officially reappointed as the boss, Enrique will have to wait till March 2020 to assume his duties on the touchline, as Spain have secured automatic qualification to the group stages of Euro 2020.