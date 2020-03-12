BREAKING: MLS and Eredivisie set to be suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

Ajax players during their recent game against Heerenveen

Eredivisie officials have announced that the league is set to be suspended until March 31st due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak in Europe, as per Sky Sports.

BREAKING: Dutch football authorities have announced a suspension until March 31. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 12, 2020

The Dutch top-flight does not have any confirmed cases of players testing positive for the virus but have followed the footsteps of Serie A and La Liga Santander who have also suspended their respective leagues due to the same reason.

Major League Soccer is also being reportedly suspended as per multiple sources based in the United States of America after the jump in the number of cases in the country.

Breaking: Multiple sources at MLS teams have been told the league is is suspending games immediately in order to fully assess the situation. — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) March 12, 2020

The contagious virus has already impacted a host of European countries, namely Italy and Spain, leading to several clubs calling off training sessions and ordering players to quarantine themselves for at least 15 days even before the suspension of the leagues.

Italian internationals Daniele Rugani and Manolo Gabbiadini are the two players to have tested positive for coronavirus so far in the top European leagues, along with Timo Hubers of Hannover 96, who was the first player to test positive in Germany. A player of Real Madrid's senior basketball team reportedly tested positive as well, due to which Los Blancos' first-team members were immediately asked to isolate themselves.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers also confirmed that a 'few' of his first-team players have shown symptoms of the virus due to which they are carrying out precautionary measures.

UEFA's latest statement on their response to the coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/QKTAPg6bl4 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 12, 2020

After there being calls for UEFA to do the same by suspending all impeding European fixtures across the Champions League and Europa League. In response, the European football body have called for a meeting to decide upon the fate of both tournaments as well as the upcoming UEFA EURO 2020.