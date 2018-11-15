Breaking News: Charlie Austin rant causes VAR u-turn

VAR will be used in the Premier league next season, after clubs agreed change in the current referee system was needed.

The move to introduce the software comes less than a year after several major Premier League clubs voted against the decision in April 2018. Most of the clubs that opposed the idea to introduce the new technology, claimed the software was still being developed and felt that it caused too much controversy in the 2018 summer World Cup in Russia.

Instead, the clubs decided to "continue advanced testing" of the video assistant referee technology.

However, after only 12 games of the new Premier League season, referees have once again been the major talking point, with the latest corruption claim coming just last Saturday during the 1-1 draw between Southampton and Watford.

Referee Simon Hooper disallowed a goal by Southampton forward Charlie Austin in the second half, a goal that would have put the saints two goals ahead.

Footage later proved that the disallowed goal should have stood and that once again a refereeing mistake had cost a team three points.

Southampton FC v Watford FC - Premier League

In an explosive post-match interview with Sky Sports after the game, Charlie Austin didn’t hold back from voicing his opinions and expressed his disappointment in the referee’s decision, branding it a “joke”.

“It’s ridiculous, they shouldn’t be in the game. We scored a perfectly good goal that was ruled out for offside. The officials cost us two points.”

He later went on to demand that the referees got ‘help’ and pointed out that VAR is an option.

"People go on about VAR, they clearly need help. If this is the best, most-watched league in the world then give them all the help they need. It is a joke.”

Austin’s rant at the games officials quickly went viral and it wasn’t long before the football world backed the player with his argument, with one twitter user claiming he was “spot on”.

Another football fan tweeted, “I’m 100% with you on the refs. It’s a disgrace for a league of this calibre.”

Many people are now claiming that it was Charlie Austin’s astonishing interview that sparked the discussion to bring VAR to England’s top division, after the rant brought huge backlash on the Premier League to improve the refereeing system currently in place.

However, Premier League bosses are yet to announce what made the league change its mind on the situation. Although one thing is for sure, and that’s that VAR will be used next season and referees have been given help.