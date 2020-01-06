BREAKING NEWS: Daniele De Rossi reportedly retires from football

Daniele De Rossi has retired from football, acclaimed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed on Twitter. The former AS Roma footballer was associated with Boca Juniors this season but will be leaving the Argentine club in the next few hours. There have been talks of De Rossi returning to Italy for the past few days, despite the fact that the player was contracted to Boca Juniors until June of 2020. However, it now appears that De Rossi has already played his last game in the colors of the Blue and Gold this season.

The Italian started his football journey with A.S. Roma, rising through their youth system and making his debut in the 2001-02 season. De Rossi left the club last summer after 18 years. He amassed 616 appearances for Roma, scoring 63 goals. De Rossi joined Argentine side Boca Juniors last summer, but only made four league appearances for the club. Injuries have hurt his chances this season, while a change at the top management might have also influenced his decision to retire.

De Rossi could return to take up another role at A. S. Roma

De Rossi had already returned to Italy, after coming to a decision regarding his retirement, but has flown back to Argentina to terminate the contract and with a desire to pursue an amicable settlement with the club. His future will be revealed further in the next few days, but it is reported that he could be back with A.S. Roma, abet on another role.

The Italian has been a loyal servant of the Serie A side and has two Coppa Italia trophies and one Supercoppa Italiana trophy with Roma. He took over from Francesco Totti as the club captain ahead of the 2017-18 season and powered Roma to the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, the club’s best finish in the Champions League era. He also won the World Cup with Italy in 2006.

De Rossi is also second only to Totti in the number of appearances for the club. Despite being 36 years old, his decision to retire will come as a shock to the football world.

