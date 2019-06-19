Breaking News: Juan Mata signs a new contract with Manchester United

Juan Mata- Manchester United

Juan Mata has finally signed a new contract with Manchester United, ending a number of speculations over his future at the club. The new contract will keep him at the club until June 2021. It's been also claimed that the contract has an option to extend for a further year.

Manchester United have confirmed the news via their official website. After signing the new contract, Mata said,

“It is a real honour to continue to represent this amazing club and our incredible fans. I have been at Manchester United for five years and I am proud to call Old Trafford my home.

“I am looking forward to working with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and his fantastic coaching staff; the vision that they have for the club is truly exciting and I am so happy that I will be a part of that.”

A delighted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the club website that Mata will be pivotal in helping the young players in the club to reach their potential.

“Juan is the ultimate professional and one of the most intelligent players I have worked with. He is a great example to our younger players in his approach. He understands what it means to be a Manchester United player and has embraced everything about this great club.

“As well as everything he brings on the pitch, we have some fantastic young players here and I know that Juan’s vast experience will help them to reach their potential over the coming seasons. I am delighted that he has signed a new contract, as I know that his talent and mentality will be invaluable to the squad.”

Mata joined United back in 2014 from Chelsea FC and have already made 161 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 33 goals in all competitions so far.

During his spell at Manchester United, the 33-year-old attacking midfielder has won a number of trophies, including Emirates FA Cup, a League Cup, the UEFA Europa League and FA Community Shield.

Manchester United have made their first summer signing in the form of Daniel James and are hoping to add more to revamp the squad.