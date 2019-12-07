Breaking: Nigel Pearson appointed Watford manager

Watford FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Watford FC have announced Nigel Pearson as their new head coach, following the recent dismissal of Quique Sanches Flores after the damaging defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers Southampton.

The Hornets have experienced a horrendous start to the Premier League season, as they sit rock bottom with just one win in 15 outings, a sad figure further exemplified by defensive loopholes and injury setbacks. Crowd favourite Sanches Flores was recalled to take over the reins from Javi Gracia, but with just one win in 10, even he could not avoid the marching orders.

Meanwhile, Pearson pulled off an absolute coup towards the back-end of the 2014/15 season with Leicester City, guiding them to safety after being down at the bottom until April. His most recent job in England was with the Rams, back in 2016.

Watford’s Chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury, overwhelmed with the appointment of Pearson, said:

“Nigel is an impressive coach and comes with all of the experience and success we believe can have a very positive impact on our season.

It’s been a pleasure spending time listening to the passion with which he talks about the game. His enthusiasm, organisation and motivation will I’m certain prove essential in driving the team forwards and upwards over the coming weeks and months.”

The League One and Championship title winner will take charge following this weekend's game against Crystal Palace, where Hayden Mullins is set to remain in interim charge. His first assignment comes in the form of Liverpool at Anfield, on December 14.