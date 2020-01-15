BREAKING: Tottenham Hotspur sign Gedson Fernandes from Benfica

Zaid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 15, 2020

Gedson Fernandes has become the first signing of the Jose Mourinho era at Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes from Benfica on an 18-month loan deal, with an option to sign him permanently for €50 million.

The 21-year-old, who had fallen down the pecking order at Benfica and consequently made available for sale, will wear the number 30 shirt at Spurs.

The first signing of the Jose Mourinho era at the Lilywhites, Fernandes’ arrival is set to relieve Mourinho, who has been fretting over the injuries his midfielders have suffered.

French international Moussa Sissoko is sidelined for three months, whereas Tanguy Ndombele’s period of adaptation in the Premier League has seen him struggle for form and fitness.

Eric Dier has been deployed at the base of the midfield but his lacklustre performances have let the team and Mourinho down, who has been forced to take him off for tactical reasons on multiple occasions.

Fernandes’ development at the Estadio da Luz had stalled over the past 12 months and this move has come at the perfect time, for both him and Spurs.

His box-to-box attributes and urgency in midfield will surely be very useful for Spurs, who’ve lacked dynamism and craft right through the course of the ongoing campaign.