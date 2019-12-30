Breaking: West Ham announce re-appointment of David Moyes as head coach

Sai Teja FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 30, 2019

West Ham United have announced the appointment of David Moyes as the head coach of the club in the wake of Manuel Pellegrini's sacking. The Chilean spent an outlay of nearly €80m in the summer of 2019 but failed to create any sense of identity at the football club and left them hovering over the relegation zone.

The Hammers under Pellegrini picked up a dismal 19 points in the first 19 fixtures of the 2019/20 Premier League season with 5 wins, 4 draws and 10 losses.

We are pleased to confirm that David Moyes has returned to the Club as first-team manager. pic.twitter.com/Y2fxo5hTCE — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 29, 2019

Moyes was recruited by West Ham chiefs David Gold and David Sullivan under uncannily similar circumstances about 2 years ago to steer the club to Premier League survival. When his short-term deal came to an end, he wasn't offered a new deal and eventually parted ways with the club.

Now, with West Ham languishing in 17th place on the league table, the former Manchester United boss has been reinstalled as the head coach and is tasked with guiding a very talented Hammers squad to safety. Moyes has signed an 18-month deal with the London club.

The Scotsman was pleased with his comeback to the English top-flight, saying:

It’s fabulous to be back. It feels great to be home. I'm feeling very proud that I’m back here at West Ham.

The former Everton manager is set to take charge of his first game in charge of West Ham against Eddie Howe's AFC Bournemouth in the coming gameweek.