Breidablik vs Egnatia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2025

Breidablik will face Egnatia at the Kópavogsvöllur on Tuesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 first-round UEFA Champions League qualifying clash. The home side have had their struggles in the Icelandic top division this season but will hope they can find better luck elsewhere this week.
They won their third Besta deild karla title last season, finishing three points above previous holders Vikingur in the table. Breidablik have now returned to the Champions League qualifiers but suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in their first-leg clash last week and will be desperate to secure a comeback result in front of their home fans on Tuesday.
Egnatia, meanwhile, lifted the Albanian title for a second consecutive time last season, finishing atop the regular season standings with 59 points before seeing off Partizani and Vllaznia in the playoffs.
The visitors already have a foot in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers following their narrow win in the first leg, which saw Ildi Gruda come off the bench to score the game-winner in the 92nd minute.
Breidablik vs Egnatia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tuesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
- Egnatia, meanwhile, are familiar with Icelandic opposition after trading tackles with Víkingur Reykjavík in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers last season, losing 2-1 on aggregate.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four competitive outings and have managed just one in their last 10.
- Breidablik have conceded 20 goals in the Icelandic top flight this season, the second-highest of any team in the top half of the table.
- Egnatia, meanwhile, had the best defensive record in the Albanian top division last season with a goal concession tally of 30.
Breidablik vs Egnatia Prediction
Blikar's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their last four home matches and will head into this one as slight favorites.
Egnatia have won their last four games on the bounce and will head into the midweek clash with confidence. However, they struggled for results on the road at the back end of last season and could see their fate decided in extra time or penalties.
Prediction: Breidablik 2-1 Egnatia
Breidablik vs Egnatia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Breidablik to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)