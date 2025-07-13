Breidablik vs Egnatia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2025

Breidablik will face Egnatia at the Kópavogsvöllur on Tuesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 first-round UEFA Champions League qualifying clash. The home side have had their struggles in the Icelandic top division this season but will hope they can find better luck elsewhere this week.

Ad

They won their third Besta deild karla title last season, finishing three points above previous holders Vikingur in the table. Breidablik have now returned to the Champions League qualifiers but suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in their first-leg clash last week and will be desperate to secure a comeback result in front of their home fans on Tuesday.

Egnatia, meanwhile, lifted the Albanian title for a second consecutive time last season, finishing atop the regular season standings with 59 points before seeing off Partizani and Vllaznia in the playoffs.

Ad

Trending

The visitors already have a foot in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers following their narrow win in the first leg, which saw Ildi Gruda come off the bench to score the game-winner in the 92nd minute.

Breidablik vs Egnatia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Egnatia, meanwhile, are familiar with Icelandic opposition after trading tackles with Víkingur Reykjavík in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers last season, losing 2-1 on aggregate.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four competitive outings and have managed just one in their last 10.

Breidablik have conceded 20 goals in the Icelandic top flight this season, the second-highest of any team in the top half of the table.

Egnatia, meanwhile, had the best defensive record in the Albanian top division last season with a goal concession tally of 30.

Ad

Breidablik vs Egnatia Prediction

Blikar's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their last four home matches and will head into this one as slight favorites.

Egnatia have won their last four games on the bounce and will head into the midweek clash with confidence. However, they struggled for results on the road at the back end of last season and could see their fate decided in extra time or penalties.

Ad

Prediction: Breidablik 2-1 Egnatia

Breidablik vs Egnatia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Breidablik to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More