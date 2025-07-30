Breidablik vs Lech Poznan Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Breidablik will welcome Lech Poznan to Kópavogsvöllur in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Wednesday. They met in the first leg last week, and Poznan recorded a 7-1 home win.

Ad

Blikar are winless in their last two games, and after a loss in the first leg, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Reykjavíkur in the Besta deild on Saturday. Agust Orri Thorsteinsson scored a 59th-minute equalizer.

The visitors had suffered losses in their first two matches of the 2025-26 season but have bounced back well, recording two wins in a row. After a dominant performance in the first leg, they registered a 4-3 away win over Lechia Gdańsk in the Ekstraklasa on Saturday. Second-half goals from Gísli Thórdarson, Filip Szymczak, Mateusz Skrzypczak, and Mikael Ishak helped them register a comeback win.

Ad

Trending

Breidablik vs Lech Poznan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The hosts have scored one goal apiece in their last three games in all competitions.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last seven games in European qualifiers, suffering five defeats. Their two wins in that period have been registered at home.

Blikar are unbeaten in their last four home games in all competitions, recording three wins. They have kept two clean sheets in that period.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five competitive away games, recording three wins. They have scored at least two goals in four games in that period.

Poznan have lost their last two away games in the Champions League qualifiers, conceding six goals while scoring just once.

Ad

Breidablik vs Lech Poznan Prediction

Blikar have won their two home games in July, scoring six goals without conceding. They have won four of their last five home games in European qualifiers, keeping three clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

The Railwayman have won their last two games, scoring 11 goals, and will look to build on that form. Notably, their two defeats against Icelandic teams have been registered on their travels.

Ad

Considering Poznan's uptick in form and their goalscoring record in recent European qualifiers, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Breidablik 1-3 Lech Poznan

Breidablik vs Lech Poznan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lech Poznan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More