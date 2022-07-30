Bremer vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2022-23

Schalke will face Bremer SV in the first round of the DFB Pokal and will hope to get their season off to a winning start.

Two divisions separate the teams as Bremer won promotion to the fourth tier of German football, or the Regionalliga, last season.

The massive gulf in finances and quality on paper can, however, often be overlooked in the early stages of the Pokal as the lower division sides usually give a good account of themselves.

Schalke managed promotion back to the Bundesliga last season after winning the Zweiteliga in dramatic fashion.

The Royal Blues hired Frank Kramer as their permanent manager after club legend Mike Buskens guided them back to the top flight towards the end of the season.

FC Schalke 04 @s04_en Frank Kramer: "We can't wait to get going. Everybody knows about the charm and magic of the DFB-Pokal. We obviously want to make the next round. The lads have worked hard during pre-season."



They will hope to progress deep in the Pokal and do well in the Bundesliga to avoid the drop back down to the 2. Bundesliga.

Bremer vs Schalke Head-to-head

The two sides have never faced each other. Schalke will undoubtedly be the favorites as Bremer have not progressed to the second round of the competition since the 1986-87 season.

Bremer form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Schalke form guide: W-L-D-W-D-L

Bremer vs Schalke Team News

Bremer

Bremer have a fully fit squad to choose from, so we expect the hosts to put up a brave fight against Die Knappen come Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Schalke

Schalke manager Frank Kramer will be without the services of Malick Thiaw, who is suspended. Danny Latza and Simon Terodde are also not expected to feature as Kramer is unlikely to rush them ahead of the new league campaign.

FC Schalke 04 @s04_en Kramer with squad news: "Danny Latza (thigh) has only trained individually this week and probably won't make it. Simon Terodde has muscular problems. We're taking things day by day with him. Otherwise everyone else is on board."



Injured: None

Doubtful: Danny Latza, Simon Terodde

Suspended: Malick Thiaw

Bremer vs Schalke Predicted Lineups

Bremer Probable XI: Malte Seemann; Jan-Luca Warm, Ugo Nobile, Dylan Burke, Sebastian Kmiec; Lukas Muszong, Mats Kaiser; Sebastian Kurkiewicz, Alexander Arnhold, Mamadou Ibrahima Diop; Lamine Diop

Schalke Probable XI: Alexander Schwolow; Cedric Brunner, Maya Yoshida, Marcin Kaminski, Thomas Ouwejan; Rodrigo Zalazar, Florian Flick; Tom Krauss, Tobias Mohr; Sebastian Polter, Marius Bulter

Bremer vs Schalke Prediction

Bremer have had a positive pre-season and will be in good rhythm for their first-round tie. Schalke, however, have the stronger team. While Terodde is not expected to feature, they still have enough firepower to get over the line.

We expect Null Vier to pick up a victory and start their season on a winning note.

Score prediction: Bremer 1-2 Schalke

