Brentford 0-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Reiss Nelson scores the only goal of the contest | Carabao Cup 2023-24

Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 win over Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, September 27.

The Gunners played out a 2-2 draw against arch-rivals Tottenham in their last outing. However, Mikel Arteta's men walked away with some bad news as Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice suffered injuries during that game.

With squad rotation becoming important as fixture congestion increases, the Spaniard handed 19-year-old forward Charles Sagoe Jr. a debut.

Arsenal made an electric start to the game and grabbed the lead after just eight minutes. Reiss Nelson was in the right place at the right time as he converted a deflected pass with a composed finish.

Edward Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe both had half chances to extend the Gunners' lead, while Brentford struggled to find their feet in the final third.

The visitors led 1-0 at the break.

The second half saw hosts Brentford maximize their efforts in search of an equalizer as they attempted 15 shots, hitting the target four times. The possession stats were fairly even as Arsenal registered just one shot on target in the second period.

The Bees were unable to find a way past their visitors' disciplined backline as Arsenal held on to secure a 1-0 win.

On that note, here are the Gunners' player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 7/10

Ramsdale looked composed in the first half except for one moment that nearly cost his side. He made three saves in the second half to keep a clean sheet.

Ben White - 7/10

White had a decent game on the right flank but often took too long for throw-ins and was booked by the referee for time-wasting. White played one key pass and made one interception.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 7.5/10

Tomiyasu was solid at the back for the Gunners, winning four duels and making six clearances, three blocks and one tackle. He also played four long balls.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel defended well as he won four duels, making nine clearances and two interceptions.

Jakub Kiwior - 7.5/10

Kiwior had a good game and did not shy away from putting in a hard tackle or two. He passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including one key pass and two long balls.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

Havertz had a decent game in midfield as he won nine duels, making five clearances and four tackles. He also attempted one shot that was blocked.

Jorginho - 8/10

Jorginho looked composed in midfield and distributed the ball with great accuracy. He won nine duels, making seven tackles and three interceptions. He also played two key passes and three long balls.

Emile Smith Rowe - 7/10

Smith Rowe made his 100th appearance for Arsenal and performed well as they secured a narrow win.

Reiss Nelson - 7.5/10

Nelson gave Arsenal an early lead with a composed finish into the bottom-right corner. He hit the woodwork later in the game and also won four duels.

Edward Nketiah - 7.5/10

Nketiah started sharp and created the chance that led to his team's first goal in the eighth minute. He won 10 duels, played one key pass and completed two dribbles.

Charles Sagoe Jr. - 6.5/10

Sagoe Jr. had an average debut and was subbed off shortly after the hour mark.

Substitutes

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

Jesus came on in the second half and played well.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5/10

Zinchenko replaced White in the second period and put in a decent shift.

Mohamed Elneny, Martin Odegaard & Cedric Soares - N/A

The trio came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.