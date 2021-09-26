Brentford 3-3 Liverpool: 5 talking points as Reds split points in six-goal thriller | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool were held to a pulsating 3-3 draw by Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. Yoane Wissa snatched a late equaliser for the Bees as the Reds split points for only the second time this season.

In an enthralling action-packed game, the home side took the lead through Ethan Pinnock after some good work down the right flank. But Diogo Jota equalised with a fine header shortly thereafter.

Mohamed Salah, with his 100th league goal for the Reds, then put the visitors in front for the first time in the match after the break before Vitaly Janelt restored parity for Thomas Frank's men.

The Reds, who boasted a fine defensive record coming into the game, were all at sea on the night. Nevertheless, they thought they scored the winner after Curtis Jones fired a fearsome strike from range. But in the 82nd minute, their shortcomings at the back came back to haunt them, as another goalmouth scramble resulted in Wissa firing home a third for Brentford.

The crazy game ended three-all with the sides settling for a share of the spoils in what looked like a fair result for both teams. On that note, here are the five key points from the game:

#5 A wonderful night of football

Phew...that was quite something.

Maybe 'wonderful' is a bit of an understatement. The game was absolutely enthralling, replete with end-to-end stuff and nail-biting moments at both ends.

Brentford, playing in the Premier League for the first time, have quietly surprised this season. But still, no one gave them a chance against Liverpool, who've been having a fine campaign.

But far from having a walk in the park, the mighty visitors were made to work hard by the Bees. That in turn, produced an intense, high-octane encounter that surpassed all expectations.

B/R Football @brfootball 27’: Brentford 1-0 Liverpool

31’: Brentford 1-1 Liverpool

54’: Brentford 1-2 Liverpool

63’: Brentford 2-2 Liverpool

67’: Brentford 2-3 Liverpool

82’: Brentford 3-3 Liverpool



There were goals galore, spectacular strikes, VAR interventions, goal-mouth scrambles, close misses, records and roaring comebacks.

#4 Mohamed Salah writes another piece of history

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah has made and broken records in equal measure since arriving at Liverpool in 2017 from AS Roma. Against Brentford, he added another feather to his already bulging cap.

With a goal against Brentford, the Egyptian ace reached the 100-goal milestone in the Premier League in only 151 games. That made Salah the fastest player to accomplish the feat in Liverpool's history.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 100 - Mohamed Salah has scored 100 goals in 151 Premier League games for Liverpool, reaching 100 top-flight goals in fewer appearances than any other player in Liverpool’s history. Iconic. 100 - Mohamed Salah has scored 100 goals in 151 Premier League games for Liverpool, reaching 100 top-flight goals in fewer appearances than any other player in Liverpool’s history. Iconic. https://t.co/6KMSbJlSKo

He scored 95 goals in the previous four league campaigns for the Reds, an incredible record by itself. Salah has now started the new campaign on a tear.

The 29-year-old has joined the legendary ranks of Robbie Fowler (128), Steven Gerrard (120) and Michael Owen (118) as the only Liverpool players to score 100 Premier League goals.

