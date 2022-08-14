Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: Red Devils Player Ratings as The Bees attack them in swarms in stunning first half display | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United were routed 4-0 by Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, August 13.

The Red Devils were eager to overturn their form after they lost their opening game to Brighton & Hove Albion last week. With a couple of weeks of training under his belt, Erik ten Hag gave Cristiano Ronaldo the nod in the starting XI. The Dutchman hoped they could spark a change.

Brentford, on the other hand, came back heroically from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Leicester City last week. Considering they play at home, manager Thomas Frank mentioned in his pre-match interview that his side will play well and get the crowd on their side.

Manchester United had a nightmare start to the game as they conceded within the first 10 minutes. David De Gea made a terrible blunder in goal as he let the ball slide underneath him and into the goal.

Their troubles compounded soon after as De Gea passed the ball into a dangerous area. It was intercepted by Mathias Jensen, who scored to make it 2-0 after just 18 minutes.

Sticking to ten Hag's philosophy, United continued to try and play out from the back. However, it caught them off guard more often than they would have liked. Brentford maintained their intensity as Ivan Toney and Brian Mbeumo did well to press Manchester United into their own half.

The hosts added a third goal in the 30th minute from a corner. Ivan Toney knocked the ball onto the far post and Jensen headed in after Lisandro Martinez lost his footing. Toney provided another assist as they made it 4-0 through Mbeumo in the 35th minute to put the game to bed.

The first half ended with an astonishing 4-0 lead for Brentford.

Premier League @premierleague



Brentford are cruising after a commanding opening half display



#BREMUN HALF-TIME Brentford 4-0 Man UtdBrentford are cruising after a commanding opening half display HALF-TIME Brentford 4-0 Man UtdBrentford are cruising after a commanding opening half display #BREMUN https://t.co/GCf5cELHv8

Manchester United made two changes at the break. Ten Hag brought on Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay to try and salvage a consolation goal or two.

However, Brentford were content to knock the ball around and played the second period out without too many hiccups. They created a few openings of their own, but were unable to capitalize and score.

The game ended in a 4-0 win for Brentford over Manchester United, a result that sent the visitors to the bottom of the league. That said, let's take a look at how their players fared in the game.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 4.5/10

De Gea was the weak link for Manchester United as he made major errors in crucial moments which directly led to goals. He made just three saves throughout the game in which his side were thoroughly outplayed.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10

Dalot had a below-par game, much like most of United's defensive unit. However, he won three of his eight duels and made three clearances.

Harry Maguire - 6.5/10

Maguire looked out of sorts as swarms of red and white jerseys ran past him throughout the first half. However, statistically speaking, he had a decent game. Maguire made two interceptions, one clearance and blocked three shots. He also won four of his eight duels and played one key pass. The Englishman was also booked in the game.

Lisandro Martinez - 5.5/10

Martinez has had a tumultuous start to life in England as he was subbed off at half-time after Manchester United conceded four goals. He slipped over and lost his footing and failed to contest Mathias Jensen as he comfortably scored the hosts' third goal.

Luke Shaw - 6/10

Shaw had a poor game and was barely involved in proceedings. He was subbed off at half-time and replaced by Tyrell Malacia.

Christian Eriksen - 6/10

Eriksen was greeted with boos from a hostile home crowd. He was tasked with the tough ask of marking Ivan Toney, a duel in which he was lucky to have his blushes spared.

He passed the ball with 87% accuracy, including one long ball. Eriksen attempted two shots, with one on target.

Fred - 6.5/10

Fred was subbed off at half-time by Erik ten Hag. He won one duel and made one interception. However, the Brazilian gave away possession seven times during a half in which his side rarely had the ball.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

Fernandes tried to create opportunities for Manchester United with the limited amount of threat they posed. He played two accurate crosses and one accurate long ball. He also attempted three shots, all of which were off target, and also received a yellow card.

Jadon Sancho - 6/10

Sancho put in another underwhelming performance, a stark contrast to the displays he put in week in week out in the Bundesliga. He won one duel and played two key passes but failed to create any real breakthroughs.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7/10

Ronaldo seemed heavily isolated as Manchester United's lone striker. However, he had 42 touches of the ball and attempted six shots, of which just two were on target. He also passed the ball with 96% accuracy.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

Rashford failed to make an impact in yet another below-par performance. He passed the ball with 78% accuracy, including one cross and two key passes. He also won nine of his 13 duels. Rashford was booked for a professional foul late in the game.

Substitutes

Tyrell Malacia - 6.5/10

Malacia came on during the interval and played the second half. He passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including one cross. He won two of his four duels, making two tackles in the process.

Raphael Varane - 6.5/10

Varane came on for the second half and did well to prevent Brentford from doing any further damage.

Scott McTominay - 6.5/10

McTominay came on for the second half and put in a loose performance in an already distraught side. He gave the ball away a few times and was also booked for a poor challenge.

Anthony Elanga - 6.5/10

Elanga came on at the hour-mark and had a decent game. He completed two dribbles and played one key pass. He also won four of his five duels.

Donny van de Beek - N/A

He came on as a late-game substitute and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar