Brentford vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th September 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Brentford host Mikel Arteta's impressive Arsenal side at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

Brentford vs Arsenal Preview

Brentford are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have punched above their weight this season. The home side thrashed Leeds United by a 5-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The Gunners edged FC Zurich to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Brentford vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brentford have a surprisingly impressive record against Arsenal and have won six out of the 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Gunners' five victories.

Brentford have won five of their six home league games against Arsenal and won this exact fixture by a 2-0 margin last season.

After only one victory in their first nine games against Brentford, Arsenal have won four of the last six games that they have played against the Bees since 1939.

Brentford have lost only one of their last 17 Premier League London derbies at home, with their only such defeat during this period coming against Chelsea last year.

Arsenal have won five of their last eight Premier League London derbies away from home - as many as they had managed in the 23 such matches preceding this run.

Brentford have scored 15 goals in their six Premier League games so far this season - only Manchester City have been more prolific in the competition this season.

Brentford vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal saw their perfect start to the Premier League season come to an end against Manchester United and will need to make amends this weekend. The Gunners have grown in stature under Mikel Arteta and will need to work hard to remain at the top of the league table.

With Ivan Toney in the form of his life, Brentford have excelled this season and have troubled the Gunners in the past. Arsenal are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper have going into this game.

Prediction: Brentford 2-3 Arsenal

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Brentford vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Arsenal @Arsenal



(Wright, Wright) breaks Cliff Bastin’s all-time goalscoring record with a hat-trick at Highbury!



Our record breaker. Our history maker. #OnThisDay in 1997… @IanWright0 (Wright, Wright) breaks Cliff Bastin’s all-time goalscoring record with a hat-trick at Highbury!Our record breaker. Our history maker. 🗓 #OnThisDay in 1997…@IanWright0 (Wright, Wright) breaks Cliff Bastin’s all-time goalscoring record with a hat-trick at Highbury!Our record breaker. Our history maker. ❤️ https://t.co/RZXr5mNc1i

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ivan Toney to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far