Brentford vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th November 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford take on Mikel Arteta's impressive Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Brentford vs Arsenal Preview

Brentford are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent this season. The home side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Gunners eased past Burnley by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Brentford vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a slight edge over Brentford and have won seven out of the 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's six victories.

After defeating Arsenal by a 2-0 margin in the first Premier League game between the two teams in 2021, Brentford are winless in their last three games against the Gunners in the competition.

Arsenal have won each of their last two matches away from home against Brentford in all competitions and won this exact fixture by a comfortable 3-0 margin last season.

Arsenal have already won an away game against Brentford in a League Cup match this season and could win two such games against a fellow London outfit for the first time since the 1992-93 campaign.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last 14 London derby matches in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-0 margin at the hands of Arsenal last season.

Brentford vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have an impeccable squad at their disposal but will need to take it up a notch to give Manchester City a run for their money in the title race. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli play crucial roles on either flank for the Gunners and will need to be at their lethal best this weekend.

Brentford have punched above their weight over the past year and can pull off an upset on their day. Arsenal are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 1-3 Arsenal

Brentford vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Martinelli to score - Yes