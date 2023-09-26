Brentford vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2023

Brentford will take on Arsenal in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

Brentford were dealt a second successive defeat this past Saturday by Everton in what can only be described as a demoralizing exercise for the Bees. Everton had failed to pick up a single win from their first five Premier League matches prior to their trip to Brentford.

But they seemed prepared to take the game to Thomas Frank's men when they visited the Gtech Community Stadium over the weekend. Abdoulaye Doucoure's opener was canceled out by Mathias Jensen within the first half hour of the game.

But Everton pressed on and James Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin ensured all three points for Sean Dyche's men with their goals in the 67th and 71st minutes of the game.

Everton joined an elite group of just three clubs to have put Brentford to the sword at the Gtech Community Stadium, the Bees' home turf, since the turn of the year.

Brentford made it only as far as the third round of the EFL Cup last season and will be looking to do better this term. But they have their work cut out for them against one of the best teams in the Premier League this Wednesday.

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur this past Sunday. The fledgling James Maddison - Son Heung-min partnership helped Spurs restore parity twice in a match that could have swung either way.

The Gunners remain unbeaten in the new season but their performances so far haven't quite matched their lofty ambitions this term.

Mikel Arteta's men will be looking to prove a point when they take on the Bees on Wednesday. Arsenal were kicked out in the third round of the EFL Cup last season by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brentford vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 17 meetings between the two sides in all competitions, both teams have won six games each and drawn five.

Arsenal have only lost one of their last eight meetings with the Bees in all competitions.

Brentford have scored only five goals in their last six matches against Arsenal in all competitions. They have conceded 10.

Brentford have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five matches.

Arsenal are yet to lose a game in the 2023-24 season.

Brentford vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal might not be at their very best but they're still an extremely difficult side to beat. Both teams have quite a few injury concerns as well. Brentford are going to be without the likes of Kevin Schade, Shandon Baptiste, Rico Henry, Ben Mee, Mikkel Damsgard and Josh Dasilva.

The Gunners will have to do without Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Tossard, Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber. Declan Rice is a doubt as well due to a back problem. With all the changes that both teams will need to incorporate, Brentford look worse for wear heading into Wednesday's encounter.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Arsenal

Brentford vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes