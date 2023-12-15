Brentford vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an intriguing encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

Brentford vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side edged Arsenal to an impressive 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Brentford, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Brentford vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good record against Brentford and have won seven out of the 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's four victories.

Brentford have lost only one of their last 10 league games against Aston Villa, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 4-0 margin at Villa Park in the Premier League last season.

After a run of three victories away from home against Brentford in league games, Aston Villa are winless in their last five such matches at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last six matches away from home against teams from London in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming against Fulham in 2022.

Brentford have lost four of their last five matches in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 18 games preceding this run.

Brentford vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have thrived under Unai Emery this season and will look to consolidate their place in the top four in the coming weeks. The likes of Ollie Watkins and Youri Tielemans have been in excellent form this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Brentford can pack a punch on their day but have flattered to deceive so far this season. Aston Villa are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 1-3 Aston Villa

Brentford vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes