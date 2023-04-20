Brentford vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford take on Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Brentford vs Aston Villa Preview

Brentford are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The away side stunned Newcastle United with a 3-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Brentford vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good record against Brentford and have won seven out of the 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's four victories.

After a run of three defeats in their first three games against Aston Villa, Brentford have won their last four league matches against the away side in the top flight.

Aston Villa have earned seven points from their three Premier League games away from home under Unai Emery and have defeated Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur during this period.

Brentford have suffered defeats in their last three games in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 21 such games preceding this run.

Aston Villa won the reverse fixture by a 4-0 margin and have not completed the league double over Brentford since the 1946-47 campaign.

Brentford vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have shown marked improvement under Unai Emery this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Ollie Watkins has been in sublime form over the past month and will be intent on adding to his goal tally in this fixture.

Brentford can pack a punch on their day and are particularly formidable on their own turf. Aston Villa are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa

Brentford vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brentford to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes

