Brentford vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2025

Brentford and Aston Villa will look for their first victory of the 2025-25 Premier League season as they clash at the GTech Community Stadium on Saturday. It will be Keith Andrews' first home game in charge of the Bees and they will look to recover from a loss in their season opener against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

An extensively shuffled Brentford, venturing into the new campaign without some of their biggest stars and a new manager, fell 3-1 to the Tricky Trees last Sunday. Alarm bells were already ringing by the end of the first 45 as the Bees found themselves trailing Nottingham Forest by three goals.

Igor Thiago's 78th-minute strike came as a consolation but fans will be hoping for a much improved display when they host Villa on Saturday. It goes without saying that new head coach Andrews has his work cut out for him this season.

He has the unenviable task of guiding his team through a transition period following the departures of major stars like Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard and Mark Flekken. Another key player Yoane Wissa is wying for a move away from the club and has not yet been involved.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, were held to a goalless stalemate by Newcastle United at Villa Park in their season opener. Villa suffered a major setback in the second half as Ezri Konsa was sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak. Despite having an extra man on the pitch, the Magpies couldn't put Villa to the sword.

It was a lacklustre showing from both sides and Unai Emery will demand more from his men as they travel to take on Brentford this Saturday.

Brentford vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last six league matches against Brentford, winning four and drawing two.

Brentford haven't kept a clean sheet in their eight Premier League clashes with Villa.

Brentford have lost their last two home league matches against Villa, having won four of their previous five such meetings.

Brentford have not been defeated in their first home game in any of their nine seasons in the English top-flight.

Aston Villa have failed to score in their last two Premier League matches. They haven't gone three games in a row without scoring in the English top-flight since July 2020 under Dean Smith.

Brentford vs Aston Villa Prediction

The Gtech Community Stadium hosted many a goalfest last season and saw a total of 75 goals, the most of any venue in the Premier League last term. With the style of football that these two teams prefer, we are expecting to see goals in this one.

Owing to the fact that Brentford are a weakened unit navigating early days under a new manager, Villa are the favourites to pick up all three points here.

Prediction: Brentord 2-3 Aston Villa

Brentford vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

