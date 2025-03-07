Brentford vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

Brentford invite Aston Villa to the Gtech Community Stadium in a mid-table Premier League clash on Saturday. Both teams have had 11 wins in the league. Villa are 10th in the standings, with a four-point lead over 11th-placed Brenford.

Ad

Brentford are unbeaten in three league games. They saw their winning streak end after two games last week, as they were held to a 1-1 homed draw by Everton. Yoane Wissa broke the deadlock late in the first half before Jake O'Brien pulled Everton level in the 77th minute.

Villa, meanwhile, have won one of their last seven league games and suffered a 4-1 loss at Crystal Palace last week. They bounced back with a 2-0 home win over Cardiff City in the FA Cup fifth round, thanks to Marco Asensio's second-half brace.

Ad

Trending

They won 3-1 at Club Brugge in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Asensio was on the scoresheet again, scoring from the spot in the 88th minute.

Brentford vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

They have met 21 times across competitions. Villa lead 9-4.

Five of their last six meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Brentford have outscored Villa 48-40 in the league and also have the better defensive record, conceding two fewer goals (43).

Villa have suffered three losses in 15 games across competitions in 2025, with all three coming away.

Brentford have won one of their seven Premier League meetings against Villa, losing three.

Ad

Brentford vs Aston Villa Prediction

Brentford have seen an upturn in form, winning three of five games, losing one. They are winless in seven home games in the Premier League, losing five and failing to score in four. Nonetheless, their four wins against Villa have all come at home.

Sepp van den Berg, Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Mathias Jensen, Gustavo Nunes and Igor Thiago are sidelined with injuries. Christian Nørgaard missed the Everton match with a concussion and is doubtful.

Ad

Villa, meanwhile, are unbeaten in five meetings against Brentford, scoring at least thrice in three games. They have lost one of their last seven games and have scored at least twice in five outings.

Boss Unai Emery remains without Ross Barkley and Amadou Onana due to injuries. Marco Asensio has scored in his last two games and might start.

Villa have the better recent record in the fixture, and considering their better goalscoring record, expect the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Ad

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Villa

Brentford vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback