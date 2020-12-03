Brentford vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford broke into the top six for the first time in midweek, beating Rotherham 2-0 on Tuesday to make it three wins in three.

If certain results go their way, they could go second or even top, although the necessary results in other matches appear unlikely.

Blackburn Rovers are on an impressive run, also going on a three-match winning streak and unbeaten in five games.

A win could see them into the playoffs again, currently just two points off the top six.

Brentford vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-head

Brentford have beaten Blackburn just once in their last eight fixtures, that sole win coming in a phenomenal 5-2 victory in February 2019.

All of those matches have been Championship games, from which Brentford picked up just five points out of a possible 24.

Last season’s fixture ended 2-2, with the Bees losing 1-0 in the reverse game earlier in the campaign.

Blackburn have beaten their opponents 19 times in their history, losing on 13 occasions and drawing five games.

Brentford vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Henrick Dalsgaard could come back into the matchday squad after suffering a hip injury a week ago should he pass a fitness test.

Meanwhile, Saman Ghoddos could lose his place in the attacking three to Marcus Forss while Emiliano Marcondes could retake his place in midfield.

Injured: Christian Norgaard, Mads Roerlsav, Shandon Baptiste

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The visitors were boosted by the return of Daniel Ayala in midweek and he is sure to start in this fixture too.

Amari’i Bell could earn a second consecutive start with Barry Douglas a doubt for this match due to a glute injury.

Darragh Lenihan is also set to start after picking up his 150th Rovers appearance on Wednesday evening.

Injured: Lewis Travis, Elliott Bennett

Doubtful: Barry Douglas

Suspended: None

Brentford vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Brentford predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrick Dalsgaard, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Emiliano Marcondes, Mathias Jensen, Marcus Forrs, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski, Ryan Nyambe, Daniel Ayala, Darragh Lenihan, Amari’i Bell, Lewis Holtby, Joe Rothwell, Tyrhys Dolan, Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong, Harvey Elliott

🟡🔴 Oliver Langford will take charge of his 2⃣0⃣th Bees game this weekend



Ref Watch 👇#BrentfordFC #BREBLAhttps://t.co/AIrLqqV0hN — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) December 3, 2020

Brentford vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Both sides are on a roll and neither will want to let up on their positive momentum at such a key time in the season.

They are also both steeped in attacking and defensive quality and as a result could cancel each other out in a high-scoring affair.

Prediction: Brentford 2-2 Blackburn Rovers