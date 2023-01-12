Brentford vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th January 2023

Brentford are set to play Bournemouth at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to David Moyes' West Ham United in the third round of the FA Cup. A second-half goal from former Brentford forward and Algeria international Said Benrahma secured the win for West Ham United.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, lost 4-2 to Vincent Kompany's Burnley in the third round of the FA Cup. Braces from Belgian winger Manuel Benson and Moroccan attacker Anass Zaroury sealed the deal for Burnley. Scottish midfielder Ryan Christie and striker Dominic Solanke scored the goals for Bournemouth.

Brentford vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brentford hold the advantage. They have won six games, lost four and drawn five.

Striker Ivan Toney has scored 12 goals in the league for Brentford this season.

Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo has registered five goal contributions in the league for Brentford.

Wales international Kieffer Moore has scored four goals in the league for Bournemouth.

Striker Dominic Solanke has made six goal contributions in the league for Bournemouth.

Brentford vs Bournemouth Prediction

Brentford are currently 9th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. Manager Thomas Frank has earned deserved praise for the performances of his side, with striker Ivan Toney the star performer.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🥅 Of the players to have 25+ shots in the Premier League this season, only Erling Haaland (32.3%) has a better conversion rate than Ivan Toney (25.5%) 🥅 Of the players to have 25+ shots in the Premier League this season, only Erling Haaland (32.3%) has a better conversion rate than Ivan Toney (25.5%) https://t.co/RCcPFd6UGY

They have acquired young German attacker Kevin Schade on loan from Freiburg. Schade is a highly-regarded talent, and the 21-year old is expected to join Brentford permanently this summer. While it is unlikely that the likes of Toney, David Raya and Bryan Mbeumo leave this month, the trio are likely to attract interest from top clubs this summer.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK It's time to give Thomas Frank the respect he deserves It's time to give Thomas Frank the respect he deserves 👏 https://t.co/gOzVq2lrQP

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are 16th this season, and have lost four of their last five league games. The new ownership is expected to spend some money following a drab summer transfer period, with the likes of Noa Lang and Antoine Semenyo linked with the club.

Bournemouth's current trajectory does not bode well; they are a point ahead 18th-placed Everton. The teams involved in the relegation battle like Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Southampton and West Ham United all arguably boast better squads than Bournemouth right now.

Brentford to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Bournemouth

Brentford vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Brentford

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Bournemouth to score first- Yes

