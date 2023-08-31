Brentford vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2023

Brentford are set to play Bournemouth at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in their most recent league game. A first-half goal from German attacker Kevin Schade for Brentford was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Danish centre-back Joachim Andersen for Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in their most recent league game. Goals from midfielder James Maddison and Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski secured the win for Tottenham Hotspur.

Brentford vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brentford have won seven games, lost four and drawn five.

Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo has managed three goals in three games for Brentford in the league this season.

DR Congo international Yoane Wissa has managed two goals in three league starts for Brentford this season.

Antoine Semenyo and Dominic Solanke have both registered a goal each so far for Bournemouth in the league this season.

Brentford vs Bournemouth Prediction

Brentford will be without the suspended Ivan Toney till January; and it will be interesting to see how they cope without the presence of the 27-year old. Toney scored 20 goals in the league last season, and Brentford have made a good start despite his absence, drawing two games and winning one.

They have also acquired centre-back Nathan Collins from Wolverhampton Wanderers for nearly €27 million. However, they look certain to add to their attack as well. Having been heavily linked with Fiorentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez for some time, Brentford seem to have turned their attention now to PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko. The 20-year old, it has been reported, is close to joining the Bees.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, have lost two of their first three league games, drawing the other one. Much is expected from manager Andoni Iraola, who did well at Rayo Vallecano and is regarded as a talented young manager.

Bournemouth have made some smart acquisitions; midfielders Alex Scott and Tyler Adams have joined for a combined fee of nearly €50 million, while full-backs Milos Kerkez and Max Aarons have joined for a combined fee of nearly €27 million. Iraola has been backed in the market, but there could be some more arrivals; the club have been linked with Leicester City striker Patson Daka.

Brentford look more settled than Bournemouth, and should emerge victorious.

Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth

Brentford vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Brentford

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Brentford to keep a clean sheet- yes