Brentford vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford host Bournemouth in the Championship on Wednesday night, in a crunch game between two promotion hopefuls.

The Bees and the Cherries are level on points in the Championship at the moment, even though Bournemouth have played a game less.

Their scheduled game on Boxing Day against Millwall had to be postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Millwall squad.

Jason Tindall's team will be itching to bounce back from their last game, which was a disappointing 0-0 draw against Luton Town.

Brentford, meanwhile, played out an entertaining game against Cardiff City on Boxing Day. In a topsy-turvy affair, a Sergi Canos hat-trick eventually gave the Bees a 3-2 win in that game.

Both Brentford and Bournemouth are five points behind league leaders Norwich City, and just one behind Swansea City, who are second at the moment.

Brentford vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

Bournemouth have won only 38 out of 110 previous games against Brentford. The Cherries have lost 41 times, while 31 games have ended in draws.

Brentford form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Bournemouth form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Brentford vs Bournemouth Team News

Brentford will miss Shandon Baptiste and Mads Roerslev Rasmussen for this game, with both players still recovering from injuries. Pontus Jansson is available and should be fit enough to start.

Injured: Shandon Baptiste, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen

Suspended: None

Bournemouth head coach Tindall does not have any major injury concerns to deal with in his squad at the moment.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brentford vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya; Tariqe Fosu, Pontus Jansson, Mads Bech Sorensen, Rico Henry; Josh Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Bournemouth predicted XI (4-3-3): Asmir Begovic, Adam Smith, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Lloyd Kelly; Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Dan Gosling; David Brooks, Joshua King, Dominic Solanke

Both teams come into this game in decent form, so it promises to be a close affair. However, Bournemouth could be affected by a lack of rhythm, having not played since last weekend. That could also be seen as a positive though, with Brentford having had little rest before this game.

It is very difficult to separate these sides on paper at the moment. Due to the number of variables, and two equally strong squads for both these teams, we are predicting a draw in this game.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Bournemouth